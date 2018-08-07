Steps being taken to handle overflow of Petchburi River

Petchburi – Authorities are expecting up to 10 million cubic meters of water per second to flow over Kaeng Krachan Dam’s spillways and cause a rise of 10-15 centimeters in the Petchburi River beginning on Tuesday (August 7).

Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Samroeng Saengphuwong, as director of the crisis situation ad hoc center, has issued a statement on the Petchburi River situation indicating that continued rains in July above Kaeng Krachan Dam resulted in a rapid rise in its water level and spillage into Petchburi River.

Areas near the base of the dam can expect an impact from the overflow starting Tuesday. The five districts of Kaeng Krachan, Ta Lad, Ta Yang, Muang and Baan Laem are likely to see the river rise by 10-15 centimeters.

Relevant authorities have been put on alert and instructed to warn citizens likely to be impacted. Flooding is anticipated in riverside communities.

Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) Thongplew Kongchan, says efforts have begun to drain water from Kaeng Krachan Dam into the Gulf of Thailand. Up to 44 water jets and 30 pumps have been installed alongside a hydro flow machine to speed up drainage. The Royal Thai Navy is to also contribute 20 water jets to the effort. Meanwhile, authorities and citizens along Petchburi River have been told to prepare for flooding.