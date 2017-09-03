South African envoy visits Pattaya

PATTAYA – South Africa’s ambassador to Thailand visited Pattaya to get a better understanding of how the resort city is run.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri greeted H.E. Geoff Doidge at city hall Aug. 21 along with South Africa-Thailand Chamber of Commerce executives Graham Macdonald and Allan Riddell.

The group exchanged experiences on development plans and discussed Pattaya’s economy, government policies and trade opportunities.

Anan presented Doidge with gifts and the group posed for photos at the end of the meeting.