Sonthaya Kunplome named mayor of Pattaya

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha on Tuesday used his powers under section 44 to appoint Sonthaya Kun­­plome mayor of Pattaya City.

The PM stated it is important things need to be done correctly for Pattaya City to continue its smooth administration while the laws of the regional election are being drafted.

He also stated a solid administration in Pattaya will be needed to facilitate business in the Eastern Economic Corridor, and to boost domestic and foreign investment, basic infrastructure, and to upgrade cities in the area to international levels.

Four deputy mayors will be selected at a later date.