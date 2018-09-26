September storm drowns Pattaya … again

One again this year, the rainy season is going out with a bang. On September 23, a heavy storm dumped several cm of rain in just over an hour, overwhelming Pattaya’s flood relief system.

Roads looked more like estuaries throughout the city, leaving cars and motorbikes stranded and creating large tailbacks.

Areas inundated included Sukhumvit Road, especially in South Pattaya, Third Road, Soi Khao Noi, the Mab Pradoo Community, Railway Road near Soi Khao Talo/Sukhumvit, North, Central, and South Roads, Beach Road, which was flooded from North to South leaving only one usable traffic lane, and much of Nongprue Municipality.

Rescue officials were kept busy helping flood victims, while city officials sent crews out to pump water to try and make roads passable again.