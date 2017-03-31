Rotarians give love and happiness to kids on magical day out

The Rotary Club of Bangkok South treated more than 100 disabled and underprivileged children from around the capital to a day of joy and happiness by the sea in Pattaya.

Krin Charnmaytesakul, president of the Rotary Club of Bangkok South, hosted the March 23 Rotary Kids’ Day Out activity at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club. Organized with the cooperation of Rotary clubs in Pattaya, the excursion was aided by 80 young volunteers from Shrewsbury International School in Bangkok.

The children from the Baan Nontapum Home for Children with Disabilities in the Pak Kret District of Nonthaburi Province, swam in both the sea and in the RVYC pool.

They won prizes in a lucky draw, sang and enjoyed a magic show performed by the lovable Dr. Penguin. The children also dined on healthy foods and got some sweet treats as well.

At the end of the day President Krin said, “we feel a sense of satisfaction and happiness knowing that we had given the children the precious gift of love and happiness. And most especially we gave them the ideas that they can participate in activities that most of us take for granted.

“As for the love and care givers, we took away the warm feeling of being able to interact and do something positive for these underprivileged children.”

Kids Day Out is one of the most rewarding and genuinely heart-warming events of the year for everyone involved.