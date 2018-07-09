Rescued Thai boys ‘safe and conscious’

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) The official heading the Thai cave rescue operation says the four boys brought out of the flooded cave by divers on Monday are “safe and conscious” and now in a hospital.

Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn also told a news conference that Monday’s operation, which was the second day of a high-stakes rescue effort, took less time than Sunday’s because of the experience accumulated and more people involved.

Eight of the 13 trapped people — a total of 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach — have now been rescued.

Narongsak said he’s not sure if the remaining five people will be extracted in one or more operations.

He said Thailand’s prime minister, who visited the cave site Monday, has gone to visit all eight boys in the hospital.