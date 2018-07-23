Provinces battered by heavy floods

Thailand – Provinces across Thailand especially those in the northeastern region are battling floods which have already destroyed thousands of plantations.

In Khon Kaen province, Governor Wanchai Kongkasame visited affected areas and inspected a recently-restored flood barrier that was damaged by a July 16 flood. A total of seven communities and at least 2,000 rai of rice farms are submerged by water.

In Kanchanaburi, Ban Sane Pong Community and Ban Song Garia Community were struck by a flashflood that was triggered by heavy precipitation. A total of 400 households are in need of assistance.

The city hall has temporarily sealed off the Wooden Mon Bridge amid fears the bridge could collapse.

Respective provincial DDPM offices have been collaborating with the military and local administrative organizations to rush necessary assistance to flood victims and to install more water pumps in affected areas.