Princess Ubolratana tirelessly distributes food to mourners

Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya came out of the Grand Palace to help officials distributing ready-to-eat food packs and bottled drinks to people queueing up to pay their last respects to their beloved King.

It was the second night that she came out to greet the mourners lining up in long queue for chance to enter the Grand Palace to pay respects to the late King.

Her appearance at 9.30 pm to distribute food to people tirelessly won admiration of all mourners receiving food from her own hands.

Earlier last night she told mourners at the Grand Palace “we have the same father” which touched the hearts of all who heard of her word.