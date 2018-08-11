Police hold follow up meeting on Phuket boat accident

Phuket – Authorities have held a meeting to follow up on the recent investigation into a fatal boat accident in Phuket province.

Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Rungroj Saengkram, who led the investigation, said the meeting followed up on the cause of the boat capsizing and whether the tour company had illegal foreign shareholders.

The meeting revealed that the ship has yet to be recovered, as it is the legal obligation of its owner to do so. However, officials have not been able to locate the owner of the ship. Should no action be taken, the Marine Department will instead take action to recover the boat itself and bill the ship owners afterwards.

Pol Gen Rungroj said the meeting didn’t discuss the issue of canceled bookings throughout Phuket by Chinese tourists. Several Chinese tourists were killed in the boat disaster last month.