Police estimate 50,000-60,000 people visit the Grand Palace each day to pay tribute to HM the King Bhumibol

In view of the fact that between 50,000-60,000 people arrive at the Grand Palace each day to pay their last tribute to HM King Bhumibol, metropolitan police have stepped up security for the mourners and, at the same time, have taken measures to facilitate their travel to the Grand Palace.

Twenty vans are put into service at Sky High restaurant on Rajdamnoen Klang road, in front of the Government Lottery Office on the same road, on the foot of Pinklao bridge and at Ror Dor Circle to bring mourners to the Grand Palace.

Meanwhile, there are motorcycle taxi drivers who have volunteered to provide free service for mourners to travel to pay tribute to the late king at Grand Palace.

In order to facilitate traffic flow, parking has been banned on 18 roads around Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace and eight roads are closed to traffic.

Pol Gen Dejnarong Sutthicharnbancha, the acting metropolitan police commissioner, said uniformed and plainclothes policemen have been deployed to mingle with mourners to look out for criminal elements who may take advantage of the crowded situation to hurt the mourners or to steal their valuables.

He said police had also sought cooperation with garment retailers not to overcharge their black clothes which are put on sale.