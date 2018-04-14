Police chief checks Songkran operations in Pattaya

Chonburi – The national police chief inspected traffic facilitation and road safety measures in Pattaya on the first day of the Songkran holiday.

The Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda, took a helicopter ride to observe the traffic conditions in Pattaya on Thursday (April 12th).

Following the inspection, Pol. Gen. Chakthip met police officers and volunteers who are working to take care of the local people and tourists. He said the police are promoting road safety without unnecessary prosecution by encouraging road users to comply with the existing traffic regulations for everyone’s safety.

He said the police have reviewed flaws in their operations in the past years and they want to minimize the number of road accidents and ensure public safety at tourism attractions during this time of the year.