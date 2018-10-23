Police announce discovery of Dutch tourist believed missing

Chonburi – Authorities have found a Dutch tourist previously declared missing via social media, after his father lost contact with him earlier this month.

Hans Wielaard of the Netherlands had called for assistance after losing contact with his son Dennis despite him being scheduled to return on October 15 from a trip to Thailand that started on September 24. Authorities have now tracked him from his last known whereabouts on Koh Tao in Surat Thani province to Pattaya.

Surat Thani Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Apichat Boonsriroj reported Monday that Pattaya police found Dennis Wielaard in a hostel in the city. The Dutch traveler was found safe and well, and not in need of any assistance. The Immigration Bureau has nonetheless called Dennis in for questioning and discovered that he had never traveled to Koh Tao, rather he had just discussed doing so with a friend.

The tourist entered Thailand on September 25 and was staying in Bangkok before traveling to Chiang Mai on October 10 and finally making his way to Pattaya for a stay scheduled from October 14 to 22. The Embassy of the Netherlands is being briefed on his whereabouts.

The Surat Thani Police commander thanked all volunteers and community leaders for aiding in the search for Dennis, pointing out that their efforts have helped boost the tourism image of Thailand.