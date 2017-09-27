PM scheduled to meet Trump next week

Bangkok – The Prime Minister is scheduled to make an official visit to the United States early next month, during which time he will meet with the U.S. President Donald Trump.

Deputy Government Spokesman, Lt Gen Weerachon Sukhontapatipak has revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit the United States from 2-4 October at the invitation of the U.S. President. The PM will be accompanied by high raking executives from Thailand such as the Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, the Minister of the Interior, Gen Anupong Paojinda, the Minister of Commerce Apiradi Tantraporn, and the Deputy Minister of Defence Udomdej Sitabutr.

The main objective of the visit is for the leaders of both countries to discuss security and economic matters between the two countries, as well as other regional issues.

The upcoming meeting of the two leaders reflects the significant partnership development between Thailand and the U.S., where both sides will discuss the strategic partnerships for mutual and equal benefits.

The relations between Thailand and the U.S. officially commenced in 1883 with the Treaty of Amity and Commerce during the reign of King Rama V, and the presidency of Andrew Jackson. Thailand and the U.S. now enjoy bilateral cooperation in the UN, APEC, and ASEAN. Both countries will be celebrating the 200th anniversary of civil relations in 2018

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also meet with delegates of the Thai private sector and attend a banquet held by the American Chamber of Commerce and the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council.