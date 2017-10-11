PM promises elections in late 2018

Bangkok — The Prime Minister on Tuesday promised that a general election will be held in November next year.

PM Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters that his government will give the exact election date in mid-2018.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

“Around June 2018, we will announce an election date,” he said. “And around November, we will hold the elections.”

Prayuth said the government will consider lifting a ban on political activities but not until after October this year, while the nation is still in a period of mourning and conducting the funeral rites for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died nearly a year ago.

The PM warned political parties against campaigning and said any breaches could result in the ban on political activities being prolonged.

“This month of October is a period of mourning for us so please let everything be well-ordered and peaceful for now,” Prayuth said.