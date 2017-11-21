PM presides over 2017 International Fleet Review

Pattaya – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the 2017 International Fleet Review commemorating the 50th anniversary of ASEAN in Pattaya on Monday.

Gen Prayut boarded HTMS Thalang and received a 19-gun salute by HTMS Pinklao. Afterwards, the premier led the ceremony to inspect the international fleet while aboard HTMS Thalang. In the evening, Gen Prayut hosted a reception and dinner at the Dusit Thani Hotel, Pattaya.

The 2017 International Fleet Review included a total of 40 warships from Thailand, Australia, the United States, Russia, South Korea, China, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and ASEAN member nations. It was the first-ever international fleet review ceremony to be held in Thailand.