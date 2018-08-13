PM Prayut chairs special ceremony to mark National Mother’s Day

Bangkok – The Prime Minister led Thais from all walks of life in a special ceremony to mark Mother’s Day in Thailand.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and Mrs. Naraporn Chan-o-cha, chaired a special alms-offering ceremony at Sanam Luang on Sunday to celebrate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s 86th birthday anniversary.

A total of 243 Buddhist monks were invited to receive alms in the ceremony on the day that is known as Mother’s Day in Thailand.

Key guests at the ceremony included the highly-respected abbot of Wat Yannawawan, Phra Prom Vajirayan, Privy Councilors, the President of the Supreme Court, the President of the National Legislative Assembly, members of the Cabinet and their spouses, chiefs of various independent organizations, the Governor of Bangkok, leaders of the armed forces and the national police chief, while executives from government offices, officials and representatives of the private sector and members of the public were also present.

More than 3,000 people attended the ceremony.

Prior to the ceremony, a special prayer was said for Her Majesty the Queen, before the Prime Minister paid homage to a photograph of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and paid his respects to the image of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

Later, Gen. Prayut along with his wife and members of the Cabinet traveled to the Royal Palace to sign the well-wishers’ book for Her Majesty the Queen before armed forces leaders and members of the legislative branch, independent organizations and senior government officials followed to sign their messages.