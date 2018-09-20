PM kicks off Digital Thailand Big Bang 2018

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the opening ceremony of Digital Thailand Big Bang 2018 this week, reiterating the government’s support for digital technology as a way to boost income and ensure economic stability.

In his opening speech, Gen Prayut said the event will showcase Thailand’s advancements in the field. The administration is encouraging the adoption of digital technology as part of its 20-year national strategy to reduce poverty through new income opportunities, such as e-commerce. The premier highlighted digital solutions developed by the government, which include the state welfare card, the Pracharat Internet initiative, and cybersecurity measures. He said that newer generations must use new technologies to enhance their education, while urging youths to respect the rule of law.

The premier revealed that as Thailand will assume the ASEAN Chair next year, the government aims to develop digital technologies and cyberspace along with neighboring countries to enhance regional security and prevent cyber attacks.

Digital Thailand Big Bang 2018 is taking place from September 19th – 23rd at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. It claims to be the largest digital technology exhibition in Southeast Asia. Activities include exhibitions and seminars on digital technology and big data, with renowned experts from around the world. The event also hosts skills competitions, and features the work of startups from Thailand and abroad, showcasing their latest tech solutions.