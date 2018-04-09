PM hopes next administration avoids populist policies

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said he hopes to see the next government commit to preventing corruption and avoiding populist policies that result in long-term damage.

The prime minister said that groups of ill-intentioned people have attempted to defame the administration by distributing false information. He advised members of the public and social media users to double check their sources before sharing information.

Gen Prayut said he is hopeful that the next elected government will spend state funds transparently and in the best interest of the nation and its people, as opposed to wasting money on projects designed to create fake demand such as the former rice-pledging scheme, adding that populist policies are neither sustainable nor beneficial to the community.

Since the current government and the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) took office in 2014, a countless number of social and political issues have been resolved and the wellbeing of the poor has significantly improved, said the PM.

Although the country has a new constitution and is gradually transitioning to democracy, certain orders issued by the NCPO have to remain in place in order to maintain law and order as well as create a peaceful atmosphere conducive to the organization of national polls, the Premier noted.