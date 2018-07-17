PM commends recovery effort after Phuket boat accident

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked all related parties for the recovery of the final body in the Phuket boat accident, confirming that all victims or their families are being fully compensated.

The PM thanked Thai and Chinese officials for their joint effort to recover the final body that was trapped under the capsized boat. He confirmed that the government provided support to all aspects of the operation, such as sending personnel and equipment to assist recovery of the victims, conducting religious rites for the deceased, and returning their bodies to their home country.

Of the 46 bodies that have been identified, Thailand conducted religious rites for 39 and has returned seven to China. Two insurance companies will provide 1.1 million baht each to the families of the deceased. Thailand’s disaster relief fund for foreign tourists will contribute an additional one million baht. Those who were injured will receive up to 515,000 baht from the insurance companies and up to 500,000 baht from the disaster fund.

Gen Prayut has also instructed related parties to make adjustments, such as improving inspection measures and safety standards, to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future and to boost confidence among tourists.