PM calls for higher safety standards on tourist boats

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has directed tourism related agencies to raise the level of safety of tour boat services, following the boat tragedy that took the lives of 47 people in Phuket this month.

While offering thanks to the rescue and search party, the Thai premier asked law enforcement agencies to lay charges against the company that owns “Phoenix,” a boat that was overturned in rough seas on July 5. There were a total of 89 tourists on board Phoenix, 42 of them were rescued but 47 died in the disaster.

Gen Prayut then asked responsible agencies to speed up compensation payments to the injured and inspect tour boats, their safety measures and equipment on a consistent basis to prevent future tragedies.