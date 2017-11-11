PM to attend APEC meeting this weekend

Bangkok – The Prime Minister is attending an APEC meeting in Vietnam this weekend, where he will affirm Thailand’s vision for a Green Economy and Sustainable Innovation in accordance with APEC agreements.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, being held today and tomorrow in Danang, is set to focus on four shared development aspirations; namely; inclusiveness, creativity and sustainable economic support, competitive enhancement and innovations for small and medium sized enterprises, food stability and readiness for climate change.

The PM intends to outline Thailand’s vision on the issues, especially concerning the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), which he will highlight as an avenue towards a Green Economy.

The gathering will also see four agreements signed by APEC leaders to create new economic, financial, social and human resource opportunities.

Gen Prayut will also take the opportunity to meet with the economic leaders of countries such as Australia, and Papua New Guinea, the latter being a country that has adopted His Majesty the late King’s Sufficiency Economy Philosophy. He will discuss cooperation with the nations’ representatives and exchanges of experience in national development.