People pay homage to late King’s ashes at Wat Bowonniwet Vihara temple

Bangkok – Members of the public have been traveling to Wat Bowonniwet Vihara temple in Bangkok to pay homage to the ashes of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, enshrined inside a Buddha statue in the temple’s ordination hall.

Deputy abbot Phra Soponkanaporn revealed many people have been arriving at the temple since the ashes of the late King were enshrined last weekend during a ceremony performed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

The late King’s ashes were put inside the principle Buddha statue located in the temple’s main ordination hall.

Wat Bowonniwet Vihara temple will open its doors to the general public throughout November. Visitors can attend from 7.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m., except at times when religious ceremonies are taking place.

Each visitor will be given a copy of a portrait of the late Supreme Patriarch drawn by the late King as a token of remembrance.