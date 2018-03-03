Pattaya to be developed as “Tourism for All” city

Chonburi – Relevant organizations are collaborating to develop Pattaya as a city of “Tourism for All,” by constructing facilities for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Public Organization) and the Friendly Design For All Foundation, on Thursday launched a project to develop tourist sites under the concept of Tourism for All in Pattaya and its region. The idea is to help everyone, regardless of their age and physical ability, to travel conveniently and safely. The concept of friendly design will be used to develop the tourist sites.

Minister of Tourism and Sports, Weerasak Kowsurat, and Minister of Transport Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, jointly presided over the opening ceremony of the project in the province.

Eighteen organizations in both the public and private sectors signed an MoU on the establishment of Tourism for All tourist sites in the resort city.