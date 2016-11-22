Pattaya City to shut down a swimming pool that juts into the sea

The Pattaya City plans to take legal action against the owner of a hotel who allegedly built a swimming pool in the sea and to shut down the swimming pool.

Pattaya police earlier issued a summons for the owner of Golden Cliff House hotel located in a soi next to Pratamnak, Ms Chanthira Worakulsathien, to show up at the police station on Monday for questioning, but she asked for the postponement of the meeting with the police.

Pol Cpt Wattana Pradit, the enquiry officer in charge of the case, told reporters that Ms Chanthira said the hotel was leased to Mr Watthanan Yimlamai. She also claimed that the swimming pool that juts into the sea was constructed about ten years ago and that she had paid tax properly throughout those years.

Officials of the Marine Department in Pattaya, however, claimed that they had never been aware that the pool juts into the sea covering a total area of 770 square metres and that the area could not be legally claimed.