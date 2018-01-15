All passengers safe from Krabi speedboat accident

Krabi – Officials say that all passengers on a Kings Poseidon 959 speedboat that exploded in Krabi province on Sunday have been rescued from the accident scene. Of the total, 9 injured passengers are being treated at Phi Phi Hospital, 3 at Krabi Hospital, and 4 at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The rescue operations were carried out in cooperation with Krabi Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, the Marine Police, the Tourist Police, the Marine Department, and the marine rescue team.

The speedboat was reported catching fire and exploded at 11am on Sunday in front of Viking Cave of Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park. The boat was carrying 31 people onboard, including 5 tour guides and crew, and 26 tourists from China.

The 3-engine speed boat was travelling from Phuket to visit Phi Phi Lae island when the accident occurred.