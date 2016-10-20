Officials and civilians make merits and offer alms to monks to mark the 7th day of the passing of HM the King

Merit-making ceremonies were staged by government and private sectors across the country on Wednesday to mark the 7th day of the passing of His Majesty the King.

At the Government House, PM’s Office Minister Panadda Diskul presided over the merit-making ceremony held at the building of the office of the permanent secretary which was attended by many government officials. Seven monks from Wat Benjamabopit were invited to chant prayers.

At the parliament, the National Legislative Assembly, the National Reform Steering Assembly and the Constitution Drafting Committee jointly held a merit making ceremony and offered alms to 89 monks.

National Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnratchakit said the commission was in the process of publishing a collection of HM the King’s speeches and suggestions regarding honesty.

At the provincial halls throughout the country, similar ceremony and alm offering to monks were held and attended by huge crowds of officials and members of the public.