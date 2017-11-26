NLA accepts Budget Procedures Bill in first reading

Bangkok – The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has voted to pass the Budget Procedures Bill in its first reading.

The lawmakers voted 182-0 with 3 abstentions to accept in principle the draft Budget Procedures Act in its Friday meeting and formed a committee to revise the draft within 15 days.

The bill was proposed by Deputy Minister for Finance, Wisut Srisuphan who claimed that the bill, when enacted, will allow the Ministry of Finance to effectively manage and supervise the country’s budget as well as improve the ministry’s regulations in accordance with the government’s strategic development plan.

The legislators also raised some observations and concerns before appointing a committee to vet the bill as suggested.