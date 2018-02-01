NCPO, police react to anti-government protests

Bangkok – The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) says it must take legal action against the People Go group to maintain civil harmony in the nation while police say they plan to secure more arrest warrants for protesters who staged a recent gathering on the Pathumwan Intersection skywalk.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Sriwara Rangsiphramnakul held a meeting with Pathumwan district police and District Chief Nawaporn Klinbuakaeo and announced that the Saturday protest was in violation of the Assembly Act. He ordered officers to analyze pictures from the event and seek more arrest warrants, after only seven people were taken into custody on the day.

Deputy Prime Minister for Security Affairs, Gen Prawit Wongsuwan later assured the public that such legal moves were in accordance with the duties of security officers and that measures have been prepared to contain any protests.

On the People Go Network Forum, Secretary-General of the National Security Council, Gen Wallop Raksanoh said no illegal activity has yet been displayed but a close watch is being kept on the movement. The NCPO however defended its decision to file charges against the network, explaining that negotiations had been held with the group and that its persistence in assembling necessitated the need for legal action to maintain national peace.