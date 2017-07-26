NBTC unveils app that prevents cold calls

BANGKOK – The National Broadcasting Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has launched a mobile application called ‘Kan Kuan’ to keep cold calls at bay.

NBTC Deputy Secretary-General Korkit Danchaiwijit said the application would protect the privacy of mobile phone users by blocking phone numbers of insurance and direct sales companies.

Unlike other organizations, financial institutions will not be blocked by the application. However, they can only contact their clients within working hours and during the week.

The NBTC will punish businesses that cold call people by either blocking their numbers for three months or completely terminating the numbers if the harassment continues.

A cold call is an unsolicited telephone call made by someone trying to sell goods or services.

Both IOS and Android mobile phone users can download the Kan Kuan Application via App Store. After the download is completed, users are required to provide personal details before the application can be activated.