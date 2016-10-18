Ministry of Education offers courses in fabric dyeing to combat shortages of black clothing

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Education is offering courses in fabric dyeing and mourning ribbon making after prices of black colored clothing have skyrocketed.

Secretary-General of the Office of the Non-formal and Informal Education (NFE) Surapong Jamjod said black colored clothes have become increasingly expensive and sought after items as more people are wearing black to mourn the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Education Minister General Dapong Rattanasuwan instructed the NFE to provide courses in textile dyeing and on how to make black ribbon lapel pins.

These courses will be organized under a joint effort between the NFE, the Office of Basic Education Commission, and the Office of Vocational Education Commission. Those interested have been advised to contact local NFE offices in their areas for more information.

Meanwhile, postgraduate students from the Faculty of Fine Arts, Silapakorn University, are offering a screen printing service for people in Ratchaburi province. The students have been going around the province and asking people if they want to have number 9 screen printed on their shirts for free to commemorate His Majesty’s passing.