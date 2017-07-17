Military training security volunteers for cremation ceremony

BANGKOK – The Thai military has hosted a special training course for volunteers who will facilitate crowd control and safety on the occasion of the royal cremation ceremony on October 26th.

Major General Santipong Thampiya, Commander of the Internal Security Operations Command First Division, chaired the launch of the special training seminar organized for the second batch of security volunteers numbering 710 persons.

The training took place at Thammasat University Tha Prachan Campus.

Major General Santipong said public safety will be the military’s number 1 priority on the day of the cremation, given the number of mourners expected to take part in the ceremony. With the help of the volunteers, security operations will be efficiently handled.

The training gave volunteers demonstrations on how to spot suspicious objects and what to do in different emergency situations.