Military to assist southern residents during storms

Surat Thani – The 2nd Naval Area Command has set up a disaster relief center in the south to help local residents affected by recent storms.

The 2nd Naval Area Command is ready to provide assistance to residents of southern provinces through its relief center which will work closely with provincial authorities, the public and private agencies.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has sought cooperation from 14 southern provinces to cope with heavy rains and possible flash floods at this time.

Rescue units will be set up in each province in response to emergency situations. Local residents are urged to call 1784 for emergency assistance.

Fishermen in Songkhla have been asked to remain ashore until next week.

According to meteorologists, the low air pressure which is currently moving across Chumphon province is causing heavy rains and gusty winds in the southern region.