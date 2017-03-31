Lighthouse continues to shine at Hemingway

Lighthouse Club Pattaya held another of their popular networking evenings at Hemingway restaurant & bar in Jomtien.

This was only the 3rd meeting this year but over 40 people were in attendance for the March event, many of whom were from construction related businesses.

Lighthouse is in fact a global charity that assists children who have been orphaned or disadvantaged by the construction industry. The Pattaya branch passes on any profits to the Bangkok office, who at present have a number of beneficiaries under their wing.

Many will remember Hemingway in its former guise as Shenanigans Jomtien. Now with substantial remodeling, guests are welcomed to a much warmer environment, which is complimented by a great team of service staff.

MT Architects were the sponsor for the evening and Mark Thompson gave a very brief speech outlining how the company was established in the Pattaya area over 18 years ago. They have been one of the largest interior architecture design and construction companies to work on some of the largest projects in the city.

They have been involved in projects such as View Talay 1 and 2. They are now, one of the leading interior consultant and construction teams in the region. MT Architect can cover all aspects of work required by developers, whether they are looking for actual contractors or simply looking for consultancy and/or construction and quality management.

At present the organizers are keen to keep these networking events to low key get togethers, designed to attract business professionals who are looking to expand their contacts and allow for face to face interaction.

Details of forthcoming Lighthouse Pattaya events will be published in the Pattaya Mail.