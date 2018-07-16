The Latest: Trump, Putin meeting privately in Helsinki

HELSINKI (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting privately, joined only by translators, in the Finnish Presidential Palace.

The two leaders entered the Gothic Hall with serious expressions, moving quickly to two ornate wooden chairs set before American and Russian flags. Trump sat upright as Putin appeared to lounge in his chair.

Trump deferred to Putin to make opening remarks, nodding along as his comments in Russian were translated. Trump predicted that the pair will have an “extraordinary relationship.”

Trump initiated a brief handshake with Putin, as the assembled press jostled to capture the moment.

Putin appeared to smirk as Trump ignored shouted questions about whether he would warn the Russian leader against meddling in the 2018 midterm elections.

2:30 p.m.

The summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is offering a grab-bag of protests and demonstrations in Helsinki.

Abortion-rights activists are dressed in artificially bulging bellies and Trump masks. Anti-fascist protesters are bearing signs with expletive-laden insults. Other demonstrations involve free traders, anti-war Ukrainians and gay rights supporters.

Some demonstrators stayed near police barriers to try to register their complaints as the leaders sped by to the site of Monday’s summit at Finland’s Presidential Palace.

Others marched by Helsinki landmarks, far away from the leaders’ gathering, but in clear view of curious onlookers and visitors to the city center.

The demonstrations are happening as Trump and Putin meet for their high-profile one-on-one meeting in Finland.

2:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump says at the start of his summit with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki that he thinks “the world wants to see us get along.”

Trump says the two countries have “great opportunities,” saying they have not been getting along for the past few years. He says he thinks they can have an “extraordinary relationship.”

He says their discussions will involve trade, the military, missiles, nuclear weapons and China, including their “mutual friend” China’s Xi Jingping. He did not mention Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election.

The two leaders were seated together in a room adorned by American and Russian flags at the Finnish Presidential Palace, separated by a small table.

The meeting started about 45 minutes late following Putin’s delayed arrival to Finland.

2:15 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says it’s time to talk seriously with President Donald Trump about relations between their powerful nations and global problems.

Putin revealed little about his agenda in terse remarks at the start of talks with Trump in Helsinki.

While Trump spoke more extensively amid incessant clicks of cameras, Putin said only that “the time has come to talk thoroughly about bilateral relations as well as various hotspots in the world.” He called the meeting part of “continued constant contacts” between the men.

Putin looked serious but smirked when journalists asked Trump about Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential campaign. Trump refused to answer.

He and Trump shook hands briefly and headed into talks, which are being closely watched around the world.