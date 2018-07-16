The Latest: Putin arrives in Helsinki late for Trump meeting

By Associated Press
In this July 14, 2018 photo an advert by Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat stating “Mr. President, welcome to the land of free press” is seen on the wall of Helsinki Music Centre in Helsinki. US President Donald Trump is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, July 16, 2018 in the Finnish capital. (Aleksi Tuomola/Lehtikuva via AP)

Helsinki (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin (all times local): 1:05 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin has arrived late for his high-profile meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump — another display of the Russian’s leader famous lack of punctuality.

Putin’s plane touched down in Helsinki 30 minutes later than planned, pushing back the start of his one-on-one talks with Trump Monday.

In the past, Putin was late for meetings with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Pope Francis, among many others.

In 2014, he was hours late for meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, after his previous stop in Serbia lasted longer than usual.

Often seen as a trick to throw his interlocutors off balance, Putin’s tardy ways appear to be more of a personal trait than a well-calculated strategy.

Russia’s new ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov, left, escorts Russian President Vladimir Putin as he disembarks the plane at Helsinki airport in Vantaa, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. Putin arrived for his summit with US President Donald Trump. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

1:15 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin is using a newly designed Russian limousine abroad for the first time to get to the summit with President Donald Trump in Finland.

Putin first used the Kortezh limousine during his inauguration in May but had never taken it abroad until now. Putin landed in Helsinki behind schedule for the summit.

The use of the Kortezh could be a show of Russian pride to counter the U.S. president’s world famous limousine known as “The Beast.”

Putin’s motorcade included several other vehicles of the same Kortezh, or Aurus family.

