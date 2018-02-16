Kung Hei Fat Choi

0
361

Welcome to the Year of the Dog

This year we welcome in the Year of the Dog on Friday, February 16, with traditional Chinese New Year celebrations throughout Thailand. The last time we celebrated the Year of the Dog, 12-years ago, our pages were graced with these lovely lasses enjoying the parade. Once again, most local resorts and entertainment venues will be hosting events for the Lunar New Year. So, wherever you go, or even if you decide to stay home to celebrate the Year of the Dog, the Pattaya Mail Media family wishes you and yours a Happy Chinese New Year – Kung Hei Fat Choi!
This year we welcome in the Year of the Dog on Friday, February 16, with traditional Chinese New Year celebrations throughout Thailand. The last time we celebrated the Year of the Dog, 12-years ago, our pages were graced with these lovely lasses enjoying the parade. Once again, most local resorts and entertainment venues will be hosting events for the Lunar New Year. So, wherever you go, or even if you decide to stay home to celebrate the Year of the Dog, the Pattaya Mail Media family wishes you and yours a Happy Chinese New Year – Kung Hei Fat Choi!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR