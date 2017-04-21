Jameson’s Low Season Bargains

Jameson’s Irish Pub does it again! Stress relief which is not going to cost an arm and a leg!

“High season” has come and gone, and if anyone tells you that they are doing well, don’t believe them. It has been a tough time for everybody. And now we face the “Low season” which does mean even more belt tightening.

In a brave move, assisting all of Pattaya, Jameson’s Irish Pub has lowered the prices on some food specials and drink prices. After reading that, I am sure you feel better already! For example, bottled local beers are now B. 99 and for all the Aussies, Bundy rum is also B. 99.

Let’s get you there. Jameson’s is actually not on the ‘beaten track’, but for newbies is very easy to find. Coming from Second Road (Sai 2), turn right into Soi 4 (on your right at the Bangkok Bank) and follow the road up and round to the right and it is there, next to Nova Park. Another way to get there is to come from North Pattaya Road, turning into the soi at the traffic lights leading to Big C. Follow that soi all the way down to the T-junction at the end and turn left and Nova Park and Jameson’s are on your left. There are other back alleys that will get you there too, but the directions above are for newcomers to Pattaya.

Jameson’s calls itself an “Irish” pub, but I think you could expand that to encompass all British pubs (not affected by Brexit either)! Several forests were chopped down to clothe the interior in suitable dark wood, from the long bar, through to the library area and everywhere else in between. The floor boards even give off a traditional creaking in places. And supervising all this is Landlord Kim Fletcher, a man who was actually born in a pub in Jolly Old England. Someone steeped in the bar trade if ever there was.

Landlord Kim has cut his profits to the bone (literally and metaphorically in most cases) and put on a special tasting for the Dining Out Team so we could try a few days at one sitting.

I began with the Monday Sirloin Steak and Chips, and at B. 225 it would be difficult to find a dish of this quality at that price. By the way, be careful of the mustard which comes in a little pot. Has quite a kick, but Kim assures me that it was made from Coleman’s powder with a few other special ingredients. Shades of KFC herbs and spices?

Running through some of the other daily specials, Tuesday hosts a pork chop and chips at B. 195. The Dining Out team gave this the thumbs up as well. The chop was moist and not dried out as we have experienced at some other eateries.

Wednesday is spaghetti bolognaise also B. 195, Thursday is a beef stew at B. 195, Friday just has to be fish and chips at B. 195 and just had to be sampled. This was an excellent dish and the batter was great, and I loved it.

Saturday is a half chicken and chips for B. 205. Of course the Sunday Roasts remain the same.

This review was carried out to see just what the food was like at these prices. Was something left out? Certainly not the quality, which has been maintained. The size of the portions has been examined and this is an area where I have spoken to Kim about before. Portions seem to have been produced for 15 stone front row forwards, while people like me who played left right out were always unable to finish the plate full. However, portions with these specials are more than adequate, and quite frankly will better suit many others like me. The only other item to note is the chips are shoestring style and not the big chunkies.

Thumbs up for the daily specials. We just hope Kim can keep these specials going.

Jameson’s Irish Pub, 80/164 Moo 9, Soi Sukrudee (Soi AR), Central Pattaya. Secure parking. Open seven days 11 a.m. until late. Telephone 038 361 873, email [email protected], and www.jamesons-pattaya.com.