IEAT opens new cargo ship port in Maptaphut

RAYONG – The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has opened a new cargo shipping dock at the Maptaphut Industrial Port, to support Thailand in its role as ASEAN’s naval cargo hub targeting the key industries of petrochemical, chemical, fertilizers, and steel manufacturing.

IEAT Vice Governor Vitoon Uthim has presided over the opening of a new cargo dock in Maptaphut Industrial Port, Rayong, welcoming a Japanese cargo ship docking at the port for the first time.

The new cargo dock, called MIT, will facilitate goods imports and exports, boosting developments in the country, specifically in the Eastern Economic Corridor, improving Thailand’s logistics infrastructure to become the logistics hub of ASEAN.

MIT will help facilitate goods transport via the eastern seaboard worth a volume of 7 million tons annually, relieving congestion at Maptaphut Industrial Port.

Maptaphut Industrial Port is now serving the shipping of liquids and gas, steel products, chemical fertilizers, as well as goods in the sodium carbonate industry.