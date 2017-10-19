HM the King installs Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella of State at the top of Royal Crematorium

Bangkok – His Majesty King Rama X officiated at the installation of the Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella of State atop the royal crematorium at Sanam Luang cremonial ground on Wednesday.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

Upon his arrival at the royal crematorium, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun was greeted by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, along with his spouse and Cabinet members. During the ceremony to install the Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella of State, His Majesty was accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana.

To initiate the ceremony, the Prime Minister presented His Majesty with a verbal report on the construction of the royal crematorium and introduced him to members of the responsible committee. His Majesty then sprinkled lustral water on the Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella of State and anointed it before proceeding to raise the sacred object to the top of the principal pavilion of the royal crematorium.

The Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella of State is regarded as the most sacred and ancient of the royal regalia of Thailand. It weighs 80 kilograms and measures 1.2 meters in diameter and 5.1 meters in height. The raising of the Nine-Tiered Great White Umbrella of State is a tradition dating back to as far as the Ayutthaya period.