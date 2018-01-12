HM the King wishes his subjects happiness and prosperity on New Year’s Day

HM the King’s message wishing Thai people a Happy 2018

His Majesty the King wished the Thai people happiness and prosperity with physical and mental strength and clear wisdom on the occasion of the New Year’s Day.

In his New Year’s message, HM King Maha Vajiralong­korn Bodindradebayava­rangkun said that, in the past year, the Thai people had gone through several critical events with endurance, calm, determination, conscience and appropriate reasoning for the benefit of the country and the people.

The King also asked for the powers of the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej and all the deities to protect the Thai people and to give them moral support so that they will become the strength of the country.

In a nationally televised message from the Dusit Palace at 8 pm on 31 December, HM King Maha Vajiralong­korn Bodindradebayava­rangkun sent a New Year message out to all Thai people:

“On the occasion of New Year, I would like to send my best wishes to all Thai people, wishing you all happiness, prosperity, good health, encouragement, a focused and strong mind, and may you achieve all your goals.

During the past year, our country has seen some important changes, but regardless of the changes, we Thai people will go through this together. We will overcome everything together with patience, precision, and commitment for the sake of our home country.

May the powers of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the holy spirits be with you, to guide you down the right path in all of your endeavours, and may they protect you from hardship and give you the needed strength to overcome any obstacles that may lie ahead, for the sake of our people and moving on together.”

At the same time, HM the King issued a New Year greeting card to the Thai people.

On the front of the card are the emblems of the Chakri dynasty, HM Queen Sirikit and His Majesty’s royal emblem.

Inside the card, there are drawings of people’s pastimes in the three seasons. A family enjoys outdoor activities in the summer, while the rainy season is depicted by showing people holding umbrellas in the rain. Winter is represented by a family frolicking in the snow with a Christmas tree nearby.

These drawings signify happiness in all seasons and seasonal greeting messages to all.

One message reads, “Be happy in every season, because we walk hand in hand guided by mindfulness.” And the second message is, “Be happy with excellent physical and mental health, intelligence, love and compassion. We are ready to move forward. Happy New Year and forever.”

Apart from that, on the top right hand corner is an image of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej, while the bottom part has an image of HM Queen Sirikit and HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.