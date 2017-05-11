HM the King performs Visakha Bucha ceremony at Temple of Emerald Buddha

BANGKOK – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has presided over a religious ceremony in observance of this year’s Visakha Bucha Day at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha.

Accompanied by his eldest daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, His Majesty the King arrived at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in the Grand Palace at 5:30 pm today in order to officiate at the Visakha Bucha ceremony. Inside the Chapel Royal, he commenced the ceremony by lighting candles and incense sticks to pay respect to the Emerald Buddha and the Triple Gems before leading all participants in chanting prayers.

After the praying session, His Majesty led palace officials in performing the clockwise circumambulation around the Chapel Royal three times. This was followed by a sermon session conducted by the abbot of Wat Thewarat Kunchon.

His Majesty then offered monastic necessities to the chapter of high-ranking monks participating in the ceremony before his departure.