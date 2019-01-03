HM the King issues New Year greetings and good wishes

His Majesty has issued a New Year greetings card which features the Chakri Dynasty symbol, with his initials and those of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. Inside the card, there is a picture of HM the late King Bhumibol on the left, and the portraits of His Majesty, and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on the right.

The background features blue sky and the field of Dusita flowers – the flowers named by Her Majesty.

The New Year message reads, “Greetings for 2019. With love and a pure heart, may this year be filled with liveliness, health, happiness, and wisdom. May you have the encouragement and the will to bring happiness to yourself and others throughout the year and ever after.”

Below the message are His Majesty’s drawings which feature a family watering flowers and washing a car on one side and a family joining a “Do Good Deeds with Hearts” program on the other.

The background features illustrations of Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall and the replicas of Suphan­nahong and Narai Song Suban HM King Rama IX royal barges which are on display at Un Ai Rak Khlai Khwam Nao winter festival at the Royal Plaza.

The card is signed by His Majesty and dated Jan 1, 2019.