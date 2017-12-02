HM the King chairs installation of Buddha image representing HM Queen Sirikit

Bangkok – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has presided over a religious ceremony at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to install a Buddha image especially made in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign.

His Majesty officiated at the consecration ceremony held on Thursday, lit candles and incense sticks to pay respects to Buddha images as well as images of ancestral kings before attending a praying session to bless Her Majesty the Queen, conducted by a chapter of Buddhist monks. Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and other government officials also participated in the ceremony.

The Buddha image in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit was produced in the walking posture from 99.99 percent pure gold. The image is 38 centimeters tall and weighs 20 kilograms, standing on an octagonal base made of platinum. It is similar in appearance to the one made for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on his seventh cycle birthday, except that the Queen’s image holds up the right hand.