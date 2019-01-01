By Pattaya Mail
We celebrate the arrival of 2019 today. It reality, the event might only mean flipping the page on a calendar, but for many it renews hope of a new beginning, of the chance to start with a clean slate, and promises of better things to come. The Pattaya Mail family wishes you and yours a Healthy, Prosperous and Happy 2019.

