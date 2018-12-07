Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights and the Feast of Dedication, is observed for eight nights and days. This year the celebration began at sunset Dec. 2 and will end in the evening Dec. 10.

The festival is observed by lighting the candles of a candelabrum with nine branches, called a Hanukkah menorah (or hanukkiah). One branch is typically placed above or below the others and its candle is used to light the other eight candles. This unique candle is called the Shamash. Each night, one additional candle is lit by the Shamash until all eight candles are lit together on the final night of the holiday.

Other Hanukkah festivities include playing dreidel and eating oil-based foods such as latkes and sufganiyot, and dairy foods.

Happy Hanukkah to all our friends.