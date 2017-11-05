Green light for high-caliber university on Eastern Seaboard

Bangkok – The government has given the green light for the establishment of a high-caliber university in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) under cooperation between universities in Thailand and the United States.

Officials from Carnegie Mellon University in the United States and King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology at Lat Krabang campus will work together to establish CMKL University on the Eastern Seaboard.

Both universities will jointly design and organize curricula for Masters and PhD degrees in electrical engineering and computing, as well as providing services on digital business, medicine, alternative energy, logistics and transports, and intelligent robots.

Carnegie Mellon University is well known for expertise in technology and innovation in education. The CMKL University is aimed to help improve the expertise of Thai workers who will become a key force behind economic reforms through innovation and is expected to yield concrete results in a five year timeframe.