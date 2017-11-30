Govt to organize alms-giving ceremony to honor HM the late King

Bangkok – The government has announced it will hold alms-giving ceremonies to mark Father’s Day and National Day on December 5, which was the birthday of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office, Patcharaporn Intreyonk, said that 901 monks will attend an alms-giving ceremony on the morning of Dec. 5, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

A statue of Phra Buddha Borom Maha Chakri Si Bhumibol Maharaj will also be transferred to the venue as part of the ceremony. Similar religious gatherings are expected to be held nationwide and at Thai temples overseas.

Participants are encouraged to wear polite yellow clothing. They can also wear commemorative pins of His Majesty the late King.