Govt invites all to celebrate National Day and Father’s Day

Bangkok – His Majesty King Rama X has decreed His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday anniversary on Tuesday to be the National Day and Father’s Day. To mark the occasion, the government is inviting people nationwide to give alms and make merit.

Almsgiving and merit-making ceremonies have been taking place earlier this morning at the Royal Plaza and various temples across the Kingdom. A total of 901 monks participated in the Bangkok ceremony, and the items presented to the monks will be distributed to flood victims in the South.

December 5 is also World Soil Day and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has resolved to recognize His Majesty the late King’s significant contributions to soil development and environmental protection by naming the day on his birthday anniversary.