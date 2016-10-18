FTI urges people to apply the late King Bhumibol’s teachings in their lives

BANGKOK – The President of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) Jane Namchaisiri said today that the Thai people should turn crisis into opportunity by applying the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s teachings in their lives and businesses especially the sufficiency economy concept.

Mr. Jane said His Majesty’s sufficiency philosophy had always been at the core of FTI’s business undertakings and projects that are aimed at helping underprivileged people and Thai society.

The FTI will further express its appreciation for the late King’s tireless contribution to the country by applying His Majesty’s teachings in more areas of its work. The FTI has also signed an agreement with Tuv Nord (Thailand) Ltd to raise the standards of the Thai industrial sector.

The move was aimed at increasing the competitive edge of Thai entrepreneurs engaged in business, as the sector is entering the 4.0 era. Moreover, the FTI is determined to help position operators of small and medium enterprises in Thailand at the center of the global production network within 10 years.