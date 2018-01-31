Foreign Office says no need to clarify election delay to global community

Bangkok – Foreign Minister Don Paramudniwinai said there is no need to clarify reasons for the 90-day extension of the enforcement of the organic law on the election of MPs as the general election is still to take place.

Following the American Ambassador Glyn T. Davies’s meeting with National Legislative Assembly President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai regarding the extension, the Thai Foreign Minister said no clarification of the matter needed to be made to the international community as it is understood that it is a domestic matter and that the general election will take place according to the road map.

The organic law is expected to be enforced 90 days after it is published in the Royal Gazette. Meanwhile, National Security Council Secretary-General Gen Wallop Raksanoh expressed no concerns over the civic group’s recent protest meeting as they have not broken any laws nor have there been any signs of violence. The NSC will however, continue to monitor their activities.